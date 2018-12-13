Home Entertainment Hindi

Katrina Kaif sets the stage on fire at Husn Parcham's audio launch

The song Husn Parcham from Zero was released yesterday and Katrina Kaif enthralled the audience with a sizzling live performance at the event.

Published: 13th December 2018 04:38 AM

Katrina Kaif. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The song Husn Parcham from Zero was released yesterday and Katrina Kaif enthralled the audience with a sizzling live performance at the event. The number features Katrina at her glamorous best as she shows off her dazzling moves. Donning her glam diva avatar from the film, Katrina looked stylish as she graced the audio launch event with distinctive curls and a shimmery red dress. This has been the third song unveiled from the film, followed by Mere Naam Tu and Issaqbaazi.

WATCH: Katrina looks gorgeous in Zero's new song

 

Katrina plays a Bollywood superstar named Babita Kumari, who battles alcoholism, in Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The Aanand L Rai directorial is all set for release on December 21.

Katrina Kaif Zero

Comments

