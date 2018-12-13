Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika trailer to release on December 18

Directed by Krish and co-produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, the period epic film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be launched on December 18 in Mumbai. Directed by Krish and co-produced by Kamal Jain and Zee Studios, the period epic film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019. A first look teaser of the film was earlier released in October. 
Sharing her excitement for the grand trailer launch, Kangana Ranaut said, “Our marketing team is planning an exciting, never-seen-before trailer launch, and we are all preparing for it like a grand wedding.” 

Commenting on the same, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, “Zee Studios feels privileged to bring Manikarnika, Jhansi ki Rani’s extraordinary story on the silver screen. We will be backing it by giving it a wider release than any other film in this genre. We will be releasing the film in over 50 countries worldwide on January 25.”

Touting the action-filled Rani Laxmibai biopic as a big-screen spectacle, Kamal Jain assured,”The teaser of the film has been liked by one and all and created enough buzz around the film and I hope the way the trailer has come out will add more excitement around the film. 

The trailer is certainly next level and I personally believe it’s one of the finest trailers of recent times. 
The film has really shaped up well, reflecting our vision of creating a visual spectacle on the big screen. We look forward to a big campaign to launch the movie.”

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s heist comedy Simran (2017). Besides Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she is also a part of Prakash Kovelamude’s upcoming urban crime thriller, Mental Hai Kya, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Kabaddi-themed sports drama, Panga.

