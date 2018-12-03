Home Entertainment Hindi

We will be fair at all costs: Kangana Ranaut on charges of non-payment of dues to 'Manikarnika' crew

Kangana Ranaut agreed that film technicians and labourers deserve to properly remunerated.

Published: 03rd December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut as 'Manikarnika'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was embroiled in controversy when allegations of non-payment of dues to certain technicians, emerged against the producers. Denying the reports, Ranaut clarified in a statement, “I’ve been informed about it. There’s nothing as such and it’s just a dispute with a vendor where they don’t think that they should pay as much as the vendor is demanding for,” she says.

The actor, however, agreed that film technicians and labourers deserve to properly remunerated. “Being a technician is devalued. I want to venture into writing and direction and jobs which are for the unsung heroes. But when injustice happens, it can’t be tolerated,” says the actor. 

WATCH VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut's transformation into fiesty Lakshmibai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Ranaut went on to make a big pledge in this regard. “I said I won’t go for any promo launch and won’t promote the film even if a single labourer’s money gets stuck. Having said that, I don’t think any such issue can happen on a film like this and Zee Studios have a reputation. ‘We will be fair and just at all costs,” she says.

Directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the film is scheduled for January 25. It is headed for a box-office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.

Comments(1)

  • Atul
    Would love to see the producer not pay the dues for few days only to see how true her statements are vs a headline whihc makes her seem full of empathy.
    4 days ago reply
