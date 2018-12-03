We will be fair at all costs: Kangana Ranaut on charges of non-payment of dues to 'Manikarnika' crew

Shilajit Mitra By

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was embroiled in controversy when allegations of non-payment of dues to certain technicians, emerged against the producers. Denying the reports, Ranaut clarified in a statement, “I’ve been informed about it. There’s nothing as such and it’s just a dispute with a vendor where they don’t think that they should pay as much as the vendor is demanding for,” she says.

The actor, however, agreed that film technicians and labourers deserve to properly remunerated. “Being a technician is devalued. I want to venture into writing and direction and jobs which are for the unsung heroes. But when injustice happens, it can’t be tolerated,” says the actor.

Ranaut went on to make a big pledge in this regard. “I said I won’t go for any promo launch and won’t promote the film even if a single labourer’s money gets stuck. Having said that, I don’t think any such issue can happen on a film like this and Zee Studios have a reputation. ‘We will be fair and just at all costs,” she says.

Directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, the film is scheduled for January 25. It is headed for a box-office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and Emraan Hashmi’s Cheat India.