Watch Kangana Ranaut's transformation into fiesty Lakshmibai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

By Online Desk

The long awaited 'Manikarnika' trailer of Kangana Ranaut's maiden project is out.

Opening with an intrepid voice over by Amitabh Bachchan the teaser shows how the East India Company, which was welcomed by Indians for business took over the country with their maligned intentions.

The introductory shot of Kangana as fierce 'Manikarnika' or 'Rani Lakshmibai' is nothing short of majectic where 'Jhansi ki Rani' can be seen tearing the British flag in swift sword action.

Introductory shot of Kangana Ranaut in the teaser 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. (Photo: YouTube)

Further in the teaser, Kangana seems flawless weilding swords and riding horses. The majestic demenour of the 'Queen of Jhansi' is to the point - be it the action packed fighting scenes or sitting on the throne with her child being in command.

The movie has been in talks since Kangana took over as director and Sonu Sood walked out citing 'other professional commitments'.

WATCH: 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' Official trailer

The movie also stars Jishu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongappa, Atul Kulkarni, Zeeshan Ayub and Ankita Lokhande.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on January 25, 2019.