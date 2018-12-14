Home Entertainment Hindi

FCAT grants U/A certificate to Rangeela Raja, film to release on January 11

Rangeela Raja also stars Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri, Digangana Suryavanshi and Govind Namdeo.

Published: 14th December 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After missing its initial release date of November 16 due to a month-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani’s controversial film, Rangeela Raja, has received a UA certificate from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). The release date of the film has been rescheduled to January 11.

Directed by Sikander Bharti and produced by Nihalani, Rangeela Raja is a comedy starring Govinda in a double role. The CBFC had suggested 17 cuts in the film and criticised several portions of the film as ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

These included the use of allegedly derogatory phrases such as ‘kadak ghevar’ (North Indian sweet dish) to discuss women and comparing rape to ‘swadisth khana’ (tasty food). Other objections included alleged comparisons of a character to the Hindu mythological figure of Lord Ram.

Nihalani—who had served as the chairman of CBFC between 2015 to 2017—moved the Bombay High Court last month challenging the CBFC’s decision. He also accused CBFC’s incumbent chairman Prasoon Joshi of waging a vendetta against his film. The FCAT in its ruling last week struck down nine objections raised by the CBFC and retained three. Nihalani agreed to make changes to four issues while the CBFC chose not to pursue one issue.

“The CBFC was unreasonable in its decision to censor my film. They have passed several films in the past, including recent ones like Veere Di Wedding, Stree or any Anurag Kashyap film, which all violate the guidelines yet obtain their desired certificate. I have worked with Govinda on three films so far. He is a genuine comedian and entertainer who wants to make people laugh. Why was his film being accused of vulgarity? I presume it was because of my former position at the board,” Nihalani said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Rangeela Raja also stars Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri, Digangana Suryavanshi and Govind Namdeo.

Pahlaj Nihalani had earlier presented the erotic thriller film, Julie 2, after being sacked from his position at the CBFC. Govinda was last seen in the comedy film, FryDay, alongside Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FCAT Pahlaj Nihalani Rangeela Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp