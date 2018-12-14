FCAT grants U/A certificate to Rangeela Raja, film to release on January 11

By Express News Service

After missing its initial release date of November 16 due to a month-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani’s controversial film, Rangeela Raja, has received a UA certificate from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). The release date of the film has been rescheduled to January 11.

Directed by Sikander Bharti and produced by Nihalani, Rangeela Raja is a comedy starring Govinda in a double role. The CBFC had suggested 17 cuts in the film and criticised several portions of the film as ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynistic’.

These included the use of allegedly derogatory phrases such as ‘kadak ghevar’ (North Indian sweet dish) to discuss women and comparing rape to ‘swadisth khana’ (tasty food). Other objections included alleged comparisons of a character to the Hindu mythological figure of Lord Ram.

Nihalani—who had served as the chairman of CBFC between 2015 to 2017—moved the Bombay High Court last month challenging the CBFC’s decision. He also accused CBFC’s incumbent chairman Prasoon Joshi of waging a vendetta against his film. The FCAT in its ruling last week struck down nine objections raised by the CBFC and retained three. Nihalani agreed to make changes to four issues while the CBFC chose not to pursue one issue.

“The CBFC was unreasonable in its decision to censor my film. They have passed several films in the past, including recent ones like Veere Di Wedding, Stree or any Anurag Kashyap film, which all violate the guidelines yet obtain their desired certificate. I have worked with Govinda on three films so far. He is a genuine comedian and entertainer who wants to make people laugh. Why was his film being accused of vulgarity? I presume it was because of my former position at the board,” Nihalani said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Rangeela Raja also stars Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri, Digangana Suryavanshi and Govind Namdeo.

Pahlaj Nihalani had earlier presented the erotic thriller film, Julie 2, after being sacked from his position at the CBFC. Govinda was last seen in the comedy film, FryDay, alongside Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.