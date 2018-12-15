Ali Fazal elated with positive response to 'Mirzapur'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal is happy with the positive response to web series "Mirzapur", and says people love to watch violence onscreen.

"I am getting really good response for it. I am glad that people are appreciating the show. Clearly, in India everyone likes to watch violence onscreen," Ali said.

"Apart from that, lot of people have appreciated my acting. I felt very cool standing with Pankajji (Pankaj Tripathi). I have known him since 'Fukrey'. But in this show, we are against each other, so it was fun to be part of the show," added the actor, while interacting with the media when he unveiled December 2018 issue of a magazine here on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video Original and Excel Entertainment's crime thriller drama series "Mirzapur" is a hinterland story that is as raw as it gets. It showcases a lawless land filled with action where the only rules are laid by Kaleen Bhaiya, played by the versatile Pankaj.

Ali has been widely lauded for essaying the role of a gangster named Guddu Pandit in the series. Its second season will be out in 2019.

Ali is also excited about the Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Prasthanam", which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Amyra Dastur and Manisha Koirala.

"I had fun working on that film. I have been a big fan of Sanjay Dutt. He was the only superstar for me in Bollywood. He is playing my father and Manisha ma'am is playing my mother in the film.

"It has a nice political backdrop set in Uttar Pradesh. It's a film with lots of drama."

When will the film release?

"We have just wrapped up the film. I think (it will release) early next year. My other film 'Milan Talkies' with Tigmanshu Dhulia is releasing in February or March."

The "Furious 7" star added that he is also doing a biopic and working on a short film -- which he has written and directed.

"I am doing a biopic in which I am playing an interesting lead role. The makers will make a formal announcement in January or February."