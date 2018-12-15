Marriage is a best thing that happened to me: Ranveer Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: After his dreamy, destination wedding with actor Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine and says he would recommend marriage to the "entire young population" of the country.

"Marriage is a best thing that happened to me. I am flying. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power. I feel invincible. I feel like I have grown up. I feel like a man. I feel grounded, I feel secure.

"It's just been 10-15 days and I am loving it. I would highly recommend it to the entire young population of this country. Take it from me, it is great," Ranveer said at an event here on Thursday.

Ranveer, 33, and Deepika, 32, dated for six years before tying the knot in November this year in dual ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

The "Padmaavat" actor says Deepika is more evolved than him.

"I respect and admire her for what she has achieved. She is a much greater person. I am treated like a nawab in my home, my family has spoilt me. While Deepika is truly and independent woman, she runs her show, she is the CEO of her world. She has achieved the pinnacle of success. She is so much better at everything."

Sharing details about their private wedding and then multiple receptions, the actor said everything from planning to execution was done by Deepika as he lacks the vision or capacity to execute something like this.

"I have learnt very early on that the key to success (in marriage) is just to say yes to everything. And she will be happy and your happiness should be in her happiness. Just say yes to everything and you will sail through," he added.

On work front, Ranveer has "Simmba", "Gully Boy" and a film on 1983 World Cup movie while Deepika has signed Meghna Gulzar's next, based on acid victim survivor Laxmi Agarwal.