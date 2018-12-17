Home Entertainment Hindi

CID creator Brijendra back on home turf as new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India

BP Singh’s popular investigative drama CID holds the distinction for running for 21 unbroken years on Indian television.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) (Photo | PTI)

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) (Photo | PTI)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Director-producer Brijendra Pal Singh of CID fame has been appointed as the new president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and chairman of its Governing Council, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced recently.

Singh succeeded former FTII chairman Anupam Kher who stepped down from the position in October citing “international commitments” (Kher is busy shooting for the NBC show New Amsterdam where he essays the role of an Indian-origin doctor).

Singh, a 1970-73 alumnus of FTII who specialised in cinematography, was earlier elected the vice-chairman of the Governing Council at the first meeting of the new FTII Society on October 30. His tenure will be till March, 2020.

Welcoming his appointment, director of FTII Pune, Bhupendra Kainthola, said, “FTII welcomes the appointment of BP Singh. As former Chairperson of FTII Academic Council (2014-2017) and current Vice Chairman of FTII Governing Council, Singh is fully conversant with all issues of the Institute. It is his vision that launched FTII’s countrywide film education outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) in May 2017 which saw nearly 120 short courses conducted in over 24 cities and towns across India touching nearly 5000 learners so far. FTII looks forward to his guidance and support.”

BP Singh’s popular investigative drama CID holds the distinction for running for 21 unbroken years on Indian television. In 2004, he won a mention in the Limca Book of Records for taking a single continuous shot of 111 minutes to commemorate six years of CID.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brijendra Pal Singh CID FTII Anupam Kher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp