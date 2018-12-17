Interview | Ready to do a good movie down south, says actress Kangana Ranaut

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, whose historical biopic, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is scheduled for release on January 25, talks about how she feels the need to do a lot more films than her peers because of her “excess energy.”

Excerpts from a conversation with the actor:

Besides just starring in your upcoming film, Manikarnika, you’ve shouldered multiple responsibilities and overseen the post-production. There are very few instances of a Hindi film female actor doing so much heavy lifting for a big-budget film. Do you think you have set a precedent for all leading ladies in the film industry?

Thanks to my energy, I manage to do all of it. And I am happy that, as an artist, I have set a precedent — be it doing women-centric films or speaking up when the occasion calls for it. I believe that this helps in getting rid of prejudices against female artistes.

You are the media’s darling for always speaking your mind. We have often seen your aggressive and expressive facet. But what is your go-to tool to get yourself back to a composed state?

Whenever I feel agitated, meditation and looking inwards comes to my rescue. I also suffer from excess energy. I need to channelise it into something productive and creative.

The last time I felt energy getting accumulated, waiting to explode, I signed up for a writing course in New York. This energy is the reason you see me writing, directing, singing, and what not? Many of those my age take it easy, but that doesn’t come easily to me. I need to do a lot more than others to stay in form.

Kangana Ranaut as 'Manikarnika'. (Photo | Twitter)

You seem to have your own philosophy. What lessons has life taught you?

Life is not what happens around, but inside you. Whenever you want to understand if you are happy, stop and ask if your inner world is calm and satiated. Don’t look at your bank balance or assets balance sheet. Those will only lie. What lies inside you defines you, your happiness.

Your last film in the south was the Telugu film, Ek Niranjan (opposite Prabhas, directed by Puri Jagannadh), which came out in 2009. You haven’t worked in the south since then...

Tell me about it! I worked in Ek Niranjan and nobody ever offered me a role again in Telugu or the south. I am stumped. Perhaps they think I am too busy with Hindi movies.

I am always open to working in the south. I still remember how Puri (Puri Jagannadh) offered me Pokiri, but I could not do as it clashed with the dates of my debut film, Gangster. Apparently, Puri even commented, “What’s with that skinny, curly-haired girl? She is yet to debut and is already so busy that she can’t give us dates?!” But I am glad we worked together eventually. So here’s a shout out to Puri saying I am always ready for a good movie.

You walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour with the theme My Express My Pride. Is there some prepping you do when you are the showstopper?

Yes, I am his muse and he has given me a flattering red flared gown to walk down the ramp in this historic palace hotel. I was chosen as it takes a sense of attitude to display such a gorgeous ensemble. I think I have the pre-requisites so all that I do when I am a showstopper is to enjoy being there and that translates into what is expected of me.

It’s raining weddings in the movie industry. Down south Samantha, up north Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. How do you cope with pressure on this front, with gossip websites repeatedly asking you about your wedding plans? Do you believe in marriage and the wedding brouhaha?

I am a big fan of fairytale weddings. I love the way the current crop of actors — all self-made and confident -—are doing it in style. I felt the need to get married when I was 25. Now at 31, I don’t feel like that. Although Sonam, Deepika and I almost got launched at the same right and they got hitched, it seems right to stay single now. I am going with the flow and feeling no pressure on any aspect of my life from any quarter.

What’s your wish list for 2019?

Three of my films will be released in 2019. They better be blockbusters. The next would be a talk show with relevant conversations and a healthy dose of entertainment. And an exotic vacation with my family.

