Rape-accused actor Alok Nath denied anticipatory bail by Mumbai Sessions Court

A Mumbai Sessions Court refused the anticipatory bail plea of veteran actor and rape-accused Alok Nath.

Published: 17th December 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Nath

Alok Nath (Photo: File / EPS)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

A Mumbai Sessions Court refused the anticipatory bail plea of veteran actor and rape-accused Alok Nath. In October this year, at the peak of the #MeToo movement in India, a renowned screenwriter-producer took to Facebook to share an account of being sexually harassed and raped by Alok Nath 19 years ago.

Although the survivor did not name Nath in her post (referring to him instead as the ‘most sanskaari’ actor), she did lodge a 5-page complaint and pressed rape charges against him at the Oshiwara Police Station on October 16.

Several former colleagues of Nath also corroborated his alleged predatory behavior. In order to avoid arrest, he had filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Dindoshi Sessions Court which was rejected. He can now be arrested anytime. Nath had earlier skipped an appearance before the Cine & TV Artistes Association.

#MeToo Alok Nath

