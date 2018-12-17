Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal admits he's in a 'serious relationship'

Vicky, who made his 'Koffee with Karan' debut, confirmed on the show that he is dating someone special.

Published: 17th December 2018 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: If you have been crushing over the current heartthrob of the nation, Vicky Kaushal, you may be in for some bad news.

Vicky, who made his 'Koffee with Karan' debut today, confirmed on the show that he is dating someone special.

Correctly calling him "a ladies' man," host of the show, Karan Johar, asked Vicky who he is currently dating. When he did not get an answer to that, Karan inquired if it is a serious relationship.

"It's a new relationship but it is very serious," said the 'Manmarziyaan' actor, with a little bit of blush.

Later in the show, one of Vicky's friends revealed that the actor, who has managed to gain a lot of female fan following with his on-screen charm, is bad at flirting in real life and fails to take hints when girls show interest in him.

In spite of being a newbie, Vicky managed to win the hearts of his audience right from his debut film 'Masaan'. He then went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal Koffee with Karan relationship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp