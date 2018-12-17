Vicky Kaushal admits he's in a 'serious relationship'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: If you have been crushing over the current heartthrob of the nation, Vicky Kaushal, you may be in for some bad news.

Vicky, who made his 'Koffee with Karan' debut today, confirmed on the show that he is dating someone special.

Correctly calling him "a ladies' man," host of the show, Karan Johar, asked Vicky who he is currently dating. When he did not get an answer to that, Karan inquired if it is a serious relationship.

"It's a new relationship but it is very serious," said the 'Manmarziyaan' actor, with a little bit of blush.

Later in the show, one of Vicky's friends revealed that the actor, who has managed to gain a lot of female fan following with his on-screen charm, is bad at flirting in real life and fails to take hints when girls show interest in him.

In spite of being a newbie, Vicky managed to win the hearts of his audience right from his debut film 'Masaan'. He then went on to deliver some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.