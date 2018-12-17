Vinod Khanna's first wife Geetanjali dies

Home Entertainment Hindi

Geetanjali died on Saturday night after she suffered some uneasiness followed by chest pain.

Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali had married in 1971. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Late Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna's first wife Geetanjali, mother to actors Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna, is no more, family sources said on Sunday.

Geetanjali died on Saturday night.

According to family sources, she suffered uneasiness and then chest pain at her bungalow. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed late at night.

The funeral was held in Alibaug on Sunday afternoon.

Geetanjali had attended Vinod Khanna's funeral last year.

The actor had married Geetanjali in 1971. They divorced in 1985, after which Vinod Khanna married Kavita.

