Aishwarya Rai Bachchan encourages differently-abled kids

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says every person is differently-abled because everyone has different abilities and gifts.

Aishwarya addressed students, teachers and parents at the Annual Function of Special Kids, hosted by Narsee Monjee Educational Trust, here on Tuesday.

"I feel everyone who is present here is differently-abled because we all have different abilities, different gifts but we have the blessing to realise our potential... That is, by far, the best medal we all can give to ourselves and we all can experience. So, kudos to all the participants. May God bless you," the actress said.

Aishwarya thanked the teachers and trainers who worked with the children.

The mother of one of them said extra-curricular activities give students an opportunity to realise their potential.

She said: "It gives an opportunity to these beautiful kids to participate and realise their potential, dream and more than anything else to build friendship that sports encourages you to experience."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan next will be seen on-screen along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's "Gulab Jamun".