Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra wrap up 'Kesari' shooting

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the final schedule of Anurag Singh’s upcoming period war film, Kesari, in Jaipur.

Published: 18th December 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the final schedule of Anurag Singh’s upcoming period war film, Kesari, in Jaipur.

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the final schedule of Anurag Singh’s upcoming period war film, Kesari, in Jaipur.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the final schedule of Anurag Singh’s upcoming period war film, Kesari, in Jaipur. Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi — where a contingent of 21 Sikh soldiers were attacked by 10,000 Afghans on September 2, 1897 — Kesari stars Akshay in the role of Havilder Ishwar Singh, who fought till his death to protect the North-West Frontier Province of British India. Parineeti Chopra plays Havilder Ishwar Singh’s estranged daughter. 

“Kesari is a big-budget war film. I get excited whenever I do a project that marries content with commercial elements. 2.0 was also in that zone, so I want to keep exploring this space in the future,” said Kumar, who has co-produced the film with Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios. 

Anurag Singh made his Bollywood directorial debut with the Hindi romantic thriller, Raqeeb (2007). 

Singh is known for helming several successful Punjabi films, including Yaar Annmulle, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2  and Super Singh. 

Kesari is scheduled to release on March 21, 2019. Besides Kesari, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the upcoming space drama film, Mission Mangal, and the comedy entertainment, Housefull 4. Akshay Kumar is also expected to portray Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan in an upcoming biopic produced by Yash Raj Films. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kesari Akshay Kumar Parineeti Chopra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp