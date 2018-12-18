Another horror comedy set in a small town for Rajkummar Rao

By Express News Service

Following the critical and commercial success of Stree, actor Rajkummar Rao and producer Dinesh Vijan will be reuniting for another horror comedy film set in a small town, which rolls out next year. The untitled project will be shot in Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh and also stars Varun Sharma. Fukrey fame Mirghdeep Singh will serve as creative director on the project.

Confirming the development, Vijan said, “Yes, Raj and I are back and I couldn’t be happier. He is one of the most talented actors we have today. He springs a surprise with every film and this one will be no different. In the film, Raj plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as Stree’s ladies’ tailor, chasing after a ghost.”

On bringing together the comic duo of Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, Mrighdeep said, “Raj and Varun are a stellar combination that nobody has explored. It will be a delight to watch them.”