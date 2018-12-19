Rohit Shetty confirms Golmaal 5 is on the cards

By Express News Service

While promoting his upcoming film Simmba at a media interaction in Mumbai, director Rohit Shetty confirmed that a fifth instalment in his popular Golmaal franchise is on the cards.

Speculation surrounding Golmaal 5 started when cast members of the series — Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu — were seen shaking a leg with Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the song Aankh Maare from Simmba.

Responding to a question on the same, Rohit said, “Yes the gesture by Team Golmaal in Aankh Maare was a hint about Golmaal 5. I don’t know when we will start working on it.”About the mass popularity of his movies, Rohit added, “People feel my films are theirs. They have this ownership which works for me. But I am happy with the film. How big it’ll be, the numbers it’ll do... these secondary. What matters to me is to be honest. I can’t lie to myself.”

Simmba is a spin-off of Rohit’s successful cop franchise, Singham. In the film, Ranveer Singh plays a roguish police officer inspired by the character of Bajirao Singham (Ajay Devgn). The film marks the second Bollywood outing of Sara Ali Khan. She made her debut earlier this month in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba will release on December 28.