Home Entertainment Hindi

Sona Mohapatra slams Sonu Nigam for defends Anu Malik on #MeToo allegations

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who called Anu Malik a 'serial predator', said she felt 'let down' by Sonu Nigam's remarks.

Published: 19th December 2018 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sona Mohapatra

Singer Sona Mohapatra (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Saying that she found him "brighter than most of his peers", singer Sona Mohapatra Wednesday took on colleague Sonu Nigam for his reported defence of composer Anu Malik, who she alleged is a "serial predator".

Nigam was quoted as saying at a media summit over the weekend that Malik, his long time friend, was accused without any proof and had maintained a dignified silence on the #MeToo allegations.

Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and two other budding singers, who chose to remain anonymous, made allegations of sexual harassment against Malik in October, when the #MeToo movement was gathering pace.

Mohapatra, who called Malik a "serial predator", said she felt "let down" by Nigam's remarks.

ALSO READ: Was reduced to sensational headlines, says Sonu Nigam​ on his 'would be better if I was from Pakistan' remark

"I always found Sonu Nigam to be brighter than most of his peers, intelligent, so talented, excellent at his craft and yes, kind too. Feel so let down hearing him talk like this and choose the dark side to side up with. I'm hoping he realises how sad this is," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"So much sympathy for a millionaire losing work? So much empathy for his privileged family being 'tortured'? How about the scores of girls and women he tortured? Multiple testimonies not proof enough? 'Sonu Nigam backs Anu Malik on #MeToo: Where is the proof'?" she said, tagging a news article.

Malik has repeatedly denied all the allegations. His lawyer told PTI at the time that the #MeToo movement was being used for his client's "character assassination".

Following the allegations, the music composer stepped down as a jury member from "Indian Idol", a singing reality show of which he was part since its inception in 2004.

The singer commented on Nigam's reported remark that there was no proof against the composer, saying there were "possibly 100 plus women and men" who can attest to Malik's "deplorable abusive behaviour".

"I guess Mr Sonu Nigam expects all these women/underage girls to - a) strap recording devices b) carry spy cams, other proof gathering devices cus they have much to benefit defaming him? (sic)" she added.

Nigam is already under fire for his reported remark on Pakistan at the media summit.

He was quoted as saying, "... it would be better if I was from Pakistan".

On Tuesday night, he said on Facebook that the comment was misconstrued.

"My point about being better off being born in Pakistan was about the music companies in India asking Indian singers to pay 40-50 per cent of their concerts remunerations to them, and only then they'll work with those artistes... But they don't ask the same from the singers from abroad, namely Pakistan. This was the important point I made... And these guys... changed it to 'I would have been better off born in Pakistan I'd have work come my way.' What do I say? Pathetic," Sonu wrote on Facebook.

Mohapatra was quick to react.

"Are Arijeet Singh, Badshah, Vishal Dadlani from Pakistan though? 

"(You've had your moment under the sun dear. India anoints a new 'Male Super Star' every three/four/five years without fail. Don't blame the Pakistani artists. Also do not mix up art and music with politics and idealogy.)" she said on Twitter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sona Mohapatra Sonu Nigam Anu Malik Me Too Me Too controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp