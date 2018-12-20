Home Entertainment Hindi

A good dancer doesn't need too many words to communicate his feelings: Govinda

While shooting for an episode of the show "Dance+4", celebrity guest Govinda spoke about dancing and more.

Published: 20th December 2018 06:54 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda, known for being an energetic dancer, says a good dancer doesnt need too many words to communicate his feelings.

While shooting for an episode of the show "Dance+4", the celebrity guest spoke about dancing and more, read a statement.

"As an artiste, one should be observant and try to convey the emotions to the audience without being overboard and all over the place. Your intention as a dancer should be clear and reach out to the audience like you have thought," said the "Hero No.1" star.

"A good dancer doesn't need too many words to communicate his feelings and should feel from within each and every move and words to convey his act," he added.

