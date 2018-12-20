Tiger Shroff releases 'Baaghi 3' first look

By Express News Service

Yesterday, Tiger Shroff shared a sneak peek of his look from Baaghi 3, and also revealed the release date of the film. “Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 3 will be out on March 6, 2020. This one’s for you guys,” he tweeted.

The first film in the Baaghi franchise was released in 2016. It was directed by Sabbir Khan and had paired Tiger opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 2, which starred Disha Patani as the female lead, was a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, and it was released on March 30, this year. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, both Baaghi films have earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office, with Baaghi 2 earning an estimated 253 crore worldwide. The franchise is popular for its intense action scenes.

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film, Heropanti. His other films include A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael. The 28-year-old actor is presently working on Punit Sharma’s Student of the Year 2, which stars debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria as its female leads. SOTY 2 is scheduled for release on May 10.