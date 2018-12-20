Home Entertainment Hindi

I dislike people who stereotype women: Teena Singh

Actress Teena Singh said that it's a free world and everyone should be allowed to live their life like they want to.

Published: 20th December 2018 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Teena Singh

Bollywood actress Teena Singh (Photo | Teena Singh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Teena Singh, who has featured in projects like "Akira" and "Broken But Beautiful", says she is not a fan of people who stereotype women.

"I dislike people who stereotype women, like how could they judge any girl wearing a short dress or having short length hair would not be following ethics, morals or otherwise or if I have a brown skin, I would not be entertained in the media world as it is owned by the fair complexion actors," Teena said in a statement.

"I have proudly broken the myth time and again with each of my show, series and movies that I have been a part of even though being a dark brown skinned girl," she added, who is now part of the new series "Date Gone Wrong".

Talking about the series, co-produced by Culture Machine and Eros Now, she said: "'Date Gone Wrong' is a fabulous series, which is not only humorous but also puts light on the stereotypes of the world. Small minded people are such a turn off. It's a free world and everyone should be allowed to live their life like they want to."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teena Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp