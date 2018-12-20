I dislike people who stereotype women: Teena Singh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Teena Singh, who has featured in projects like "Akira" and "Broken But Beautiful", says she is not a fan of people who stereotype women.

"I dislike people who stereotype women, like how could they judge any girl wearing a short dress or having short length hair would not be following ethics, morals or otherwise or if I have a brown skin, I would not be entertained in the media world as it is owned by the fair complexion actors," Teena said in a statement.

"I have proudly broken the myth time and again with each of my show, series and movies that I have been a part of even though being a dark brown skinned girl," she added, who is now part of the new series "Date Gone Wrong".

Talking about the series, co-produced by Culture Machine and Eros Now, she said: "'Date Gone Wrong' is a fabulous series, which is not only humorous but also puts light on the stereotypes of the world. Small minded people are such a turn off. It's a free world and everyone should be allowed to live their life like they want to."