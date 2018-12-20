Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look splendid at Mumbai wedding reception

By ANI

MUMBAI: After a lavish wedding and a grand Delhi reception, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Wednesday hosted a reception in Mumbai.

The event was hosted by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra for their close friends and family. The couple has planned a big reception for their industry friends on December 20.

The venue was decked up with flowers and the much-in-love couple's signature 'NP' logo.

(Photo | PTI)

Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they entered the party holding hands. The 'Baywatch' star donned an off-shoulder Sabyasachi blue anarkali and also wore sindoor. Her husband, Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in a grey suit.

(Photo | PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place earlier this month at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on December 1, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place the next day.

On December 4, the couple hosted a reception in the national capital, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.