Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas look splendid at Mumbai wedding reception

The event was hosted by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra for their close friends and family. The couple has planned a big reception for their industry friends on December 20.

Published: 20th December 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

The couple has planned a big reception for their industry friends on December 20. (Photo | PTI)

The couple has planned a big reception for their industry friends on December 20. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After a lavish wedding and a grand Delhi reception, newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Wednesday hosted a reception in Mumbai.

The event was hosted by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra for their close friends and family. The couple has planned a big reception for their industry friends on December 20.

The venue was decked up with flowers and the much-in-love couple's signature 'NP' logo.

(Photo | PTI)

Priyanka and Nick were all smiles as they entered the party holding hands. The 'Baywatch' star donned an off-shoulder Sabyasachi blue anarkali and also wore sindoor. Her husband, Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in a grey suit.

(Photo | PTI)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding took place earlier this month at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies.

READ | 2018: The year of big fat Bollywood weddings 

While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on December 1, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place the next day.

On December 4, the couple hosted a reception in the national capital, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Mumbai wedding reception Priyanka Chopra reception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp