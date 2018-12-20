Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's​ 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' release moved to March 8, 2019

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Mere Pyare Prime Minister", which was originally set to release on Gandhi Jayanti in October 2 this year and was then pushed to a December 14 date, will now hit the screens on March 8, 2019.

Mehra shared the update on Twitter, along with a poster of the film.

The film has its focus on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country, told through the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother.

While Mehra was earlier excited about the October 2 date as it was Gandhi Jayanti, observed in memory of Mahatma Gandhi who has inspired the movie, even March 8 has its own significance given that it is International Women's Day.

Shot in the Mumbai slums, the film brings to light sanitation issues through four children, real extras from slums and National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil.