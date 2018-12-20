Home Entertainment Hindi

Samir Soni joins Vivek Oberoi in web series

Bollywood actor Samir Soni Samir has also worked on web series 'Bewafaa Sii Wafaa' and 'Puncch Beat'.

Samir Soni

Bollywood actor Samir Soni (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Samir Soni has joined the cast of upcoming web series "Cartel", which also stars Vivek Oberoi, Kubra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Ravi Kishan.

ALTBalaji's "Cartel" is about gangsters, greed and guns. It is a saga of love and relationships set in a world of hate and deceit.

"My character in 'Cartel' is easily the most sinister one that I've played in my life. I'm super excited that people will see me like they have never seen me before. It's a great team together with Vivek and other people," Samir said in a statement.

"I've loved watching the show 'Bose: Dead/Alive' and its director, Pulkit, happens to direct this series too. This is going to be my third show with ALTBalaji. (Producer) Ekta Kapoor always brings out the best in me. And I'm really grateful to Ekta for casting me for this role."

Samir has also worked on web series "Bewafaa Sii Wafaa" and "Puncch Beat".

