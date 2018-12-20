Viewers have the choice to watch whenever they want, says Emraan Hashmi​ on digital platforms

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's new feature film 'Cheat India' will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

Published: 20th December 2018 05:52 PM

Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen in the Netflix project "Bard of Blood", says he finds the digital platform interesting for new stories.

"I think the whole practice of watching stories on a digital platform is very interesting. It is a big shift and many new stories are coming up. The viewers now have the choice to watch films and shows whenever they want. So, there are stories that earlier used to considered 'artsy' are not staying behind... those lines are not there. I am quite hopeful about this medium," Emraan told IANS here.

His movie "Tigers" recently released on ZEE5. Helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danis Tanovic, the movie has received a positive response.

Emraan's new feature film "Cheat India" will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019. He is also working on "Bard of Blood", an adaptation of an eponymous book written by Bilal Siddiqui. The show is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Asked about who would he like to work within the near future, the "Azhar" actor said: "Instead of taking names, I would like to talk about the idea. I do not know what I will do next but when I hear a script, it has to resonate with me... That is important. I also prefer to work with people whom I can gel well with. So, let's see."

Emraan Hashmi​ Bard of Blood

