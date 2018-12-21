Actor Shiv Pandit on Netflix sports drama 'Selection Day'

Home Entertainment Hindi

This is not the first time that Shiv will be seen on the platform. In 2017, one of his English language films "Loev" released on Netflix.

Actor Shiv Pandit (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Television host-turned-actor Shiv Pandit, who will be seen in the upcoming web show "Selection Day", hopes that he has built certain credibility as an actor.

"I think people don't have an epileptic reaction when they hear my name as an actor. I hope I have built certain credibility as an actor and I think filmmakers are more interested in making good stories rather than focusing on stars, these days.

"So, I have a feature film in the pipeline which will come out next year. A greater part of this year, I was busy shooting for 'Selection Day'," Shiv told IANS in an interview.

He made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Shaitan" in 2011. His Tamil language film "Leelai" was also received well by the critics and audience alike. In fact, for "Shaitan", he was even nominated for the Filmfare Award for best male debut.

Asked why he acts in less number of films, Shiv said: "I think whenever I am acting, the character and story have to appeal to me....In the middle, I was working on a lot of commercials, I have been part of some critical work. The thing is that it is a journey and we all have our pace"

The upcoming Netflix original "Selection Day" is a sports drama that revolves around two aspiring cricketers and the show also features actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mahesh Manjrekar and Ratna Pathak Shah.

"I am playing Lord S who is the inner voice to Manju, a budding cricketer. Lord S is the friend, philosopher and guide to Manju who is sharing his problems of how he wants to be a science student, not a cricketer and under the pressure of his father, he is playing the sport."

"Though the character is called Lord S, he is not playing a God, he is just putting perspective before the young Manju and that is helping Manju to find his lost voice and right direction towards lifequite an interesting character," added the actor.

Asked what was the difficult part of shooting, he said: "We were shooting in scorching heat because it is a sports drama. The boys were playing cricket and in the summer under sunit was really physically exhausting. But when we look at the end result, it's all worth it!"

This is not the first time that Shiv will be seen on the platform. In 2017, one of his English language films "Loev" released on Netflix.

Sharing his excitement, the actor said: "It's great to work with people who are pushing the envelope to create some great content. Netflix is known for that worldwideso the whole experience was good for us. I am very happy to be part of their second original which is coming out after 'Secret Games'."

"Selection Day" is produced by Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network Seven Stories Ltd.

So, how is Anil, also an actor, as a producer?

"He is very non-interfering I would sayin fact, his entire production team is very cool to work with. They have done a terrific job by producing the show. All he used to ask us was 'Khana theek se khaya hai na?' because for him that matters," Shiv said with a laugh.

