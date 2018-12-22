Home Entertainment Hindi

I was speaking as a worrying India: Naseeruddin Shah responds to backlash on mob violence statements

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday responded to the backlash towards his recent statements on religious intolerance and mob violence in India.

Published: 22nd December 2018 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Naseeruddin Shah ( File | Indulge)

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on Friday responded to the backlash towards his recent statements on religious intolerance and mob violence in India. At a press interaction in New Delhi, Shah said, “What I said, I said it as a worrying India. I have said it before too. What did I say this time that I am being termed a traitor?”

Naseeruddin Shah

On Thursday, in a short YouTube short shared by Karwan-e-Mohabbat — a peace collective tracking hate crime in India — Shah was heard saying, “I’m anxious about my children, because they don’t have any religion. We have taught them about good and evil, our views on the world. Religion has got nothing to do with good and evil. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks them whether they are Hindu or Muslim, they will have no answer.”

In a supposed reference to the recent Bulandshahr violence in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said the video, “The death of a cow is given more significance than that of a police officer.” On December 3, Bulandshahr SHO Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob when he tried tackle protests after cow carcasses were found in a village forest.

Criticism Shah’s statements, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha wrote on Twitter that an artist should not be a part of “anti-civil propaganda”.“Naseeruddin Shah should first ask Rohingyas to leave Hindustan as according to him India  is  unsafe for him and his family! An artist should not be part of sinister design of anti cil society propaganda . His statement shows his low thinking,” Sinha had written.

Naseeeuddin Shah is regard as one of the faces of the Indian parallel cinema movement, having acted in iconic films like Nishant, Mandi and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai. The 68-year-old actor was last seen in the family drama film, Hope Aur Hum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp