Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Digital space is here to stay’

This year had certainly been a year of the rise of digital space in India with web series such as Sacred Games and Mirzapur doing well.

Published: 23rd December 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

This year had certainly been a year of the rise of digital space in India with web series such as Sacred Games and Mirzapur doing well. While the trend has proved that ‘content is the king’, Bollywood actors are also turning to web series to cash in on the situation. 

Though Swara Bhaskar ventured into the world of online content in 2016, she is set to mark her comeback on the platform with the second season of web series, It’s Not That Simple, where she’ll be seen portraying Mira Verma. It also features Sumeet Vyas, Vivan Bhatena and Karanveer Mehra.

On reliving the character, she says, “It’s both easy and difficult, as you have the body memory of having played that character before, so it’s sort of a body recall for you and your mind becomes almost the template of what you have done in the past. But, I think the difficult part is to be aware of that and control that.”

While the first season showcased the Veer Di Wedding actor as a woman stuck in an unhappy marriage, a lot has changed in her life now. “Mira is now divorced. She’s single and free of her unhealthy relationship. She’s independent and ambitious,” she says, adding, “There’s a self-confidence that you’ll now see in her, which was missing in the first series.”

Swara’s character struggles to find a balance between making a successful career, being a mother, and finding the missing love again. She reveals, “It was nice to go back to a similar character and it was a challenge to do something new.”

The actor will also begin shooting another series, Flesh, in which she will be playing a cop for the first time. It revolves around the human trafficking industry. She says, “This role will be a challenge for me. But I am quite excited that I accepted this. Fearlessness is one quality that I have always tried to invite in my life and work.”

Happy with the popularity that online platform has gained, Swara says the space is here to stay. “Everyone is involved in it. Also, the thing is that, in India, we have a huge number of people who have now access to smartphones and digital medium. So, I feel it is justified to invest in this medium. I believe it’s going to be a good year for online content. It’s an exciting time for me. I am so happy to be a part of it again,” 
she adds.

Swara is of the view that ‘no-censorship’ is a big advantage to the digital space. “I think the web space is able to do a lot of interesting stuff because there’s no pressure of the censor board, and there is no question of TRPs. So, people can write and create new things,” she adds. Swara’s another web series Rasbhari will be releasing next year, followed by her Bollywood projects. In the series, she will play an English teacher who catches the fancy of a Class XI student. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp