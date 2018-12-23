Vijay Devarakonda may be roped in for 83

After Simmba and Gully Boy, actor Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film is based on the historic win of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

According to reports, Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda has been roped in to play former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film. The legendary batsman from Tamil Nadu had scored the highest runs in the final match against West Indies in 1983.

Srikkanth was appointed the captain of the Indian cricket team in 1989. Vijay Devarakonda gained popularity with his performance in the 2016 romantic comedy, Pelli Choopulu.