Virat Kohli found Anushka Sharma outstanding in SRK-starrer 'Zero'

MUMBAI: India skipper Virat Kohli says he loved his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's performance in her latest film "Zero", which has received a mixed response from the audience and critics.

"Saw 'Zero' and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved Anushka Sharma's performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding," Kohli tweeted on Sunday.

Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L. Rai directorial that stars Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf.

Apart from Kohli, celebrities like Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhasker have also shown support to the movie that has received flak from some for its "flawed writing" and its second half.

"Really really liked 'Zero'. Barring one sequence where all the stars gather post interval, which disconnected me. No easy resolutions, stretching the imagination... it's really a brave film. It engaged me throughout. I really feel its the people's expectations that disappoints them," Anurag tweeted.

Swara, who worked with the director in films like "Raanjhanaa" and "Tanu Weds Manu", "loved every second of 'Zero'".

"Aanand, SRK, (writer) Himanshu Sharma redefine what hero and heroine are for Bollywood. The hero a dwarf and a loser (cocky though), and the heroine on a wheelchair; and the film refuses to let us see them through the prism of their disabilities," she tweeted.

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, known for films like "Kedarnath" and "Manmarziyaan", "dedicated" a note to the screenwriters and told them "don't dwarf your dreams".

She wrote: "I realised 'Zero' is perhaps one of the best, bravest and one of the most important films of the year."

"Be it the incomplete characters, which refuse to bow down to their weaknesses, they entertain and endear! People were whistling and clapping at the dialogues in the first half, and then it takes a leap of faith! It takes the dwarf to Mars! From Meerut to Mars!"

She praised Himanshu, a National Award winner, for starting many new trends in story telling. She lauded him for not playing safe.

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was also one of those who heaped praise on Shah Rukh's performance in "Zero".