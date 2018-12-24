Home Entertainment Hindi

First look of Anil and Sonam Kapoor’s 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is out

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the relationship drama film stars Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor in their first ever onscreen collaboration.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sonam Kapoor and her father Anil Kapoor in the trailer of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' teaser (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

On occasion of Anil Kapoor’s 62th birthday, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga unveiled the first-look poster of the film. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the relationship drama film stars Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor in their first ever onscreen collaboration. The cast also includes Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor. The title is borrowed from a hit song in the film 1942: A Love Story. 

“Excited to present the first look of  #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor. Trailer releases 27th Dec #LetLoveBe @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @saregamaglobal,” Anil Kapoor tweeted. 

The trailer of the film will be out on December 27, 2018. Co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated for release on February 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Sonam Kapoor Anil Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp