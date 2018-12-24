First look of Anil and Sonam Kapoor’s 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' is out

By Express News Service

On occasion of Anil Kapoor’s 62th birthday, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga unveiled the first-look poster of the film. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the relationship drama film stars Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor in their first ever onscreen collaboration. The cast also includes Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Regina Cassandra and Madhumalti Kapoor. The title is borrowed from a hit song in the film 1942: A Love Story.

“Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor. Trailer releases 27th Dec #LetLoveBe @RajkummarRao @iam_juhi @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @saregamaglobal,” Anil Kapoor tweeted.

The trailer of the film will be out on December 27, 2018. Co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated for release on February 1, 2019.