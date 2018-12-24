Working Christmas for Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Shamshera shoot

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are giving Christmas holidays a miss in order to wrap up the first schedule of Shamshera in time. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a big-budget action adventure dacoit film set in the Indian heartland. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in an important role.

A source close to the film revealed, “No Christmas holiday for Ranbir and the cast and crew of Shamshera. Karan (Malhotra) and the entire crew have found a shooting rhythm and are working at a great pace to finish the schedule as planned.

A gigantic set that has been created for the film will also need to be altered for the second schedule, so the entire crew is working on a tight deadline to wrap the shoot and then start construction for the second schedule. Ranbir and Vaani are the two primary cast members who would not get a Christmas break.”

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju where he essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt. In Shamshera, the two actors are expected to battle each other in epic action scenes. The makers of the film are planning to wrap up shoot by mid-2019. The release date of Shamshera is locked as July 31, 2020.