Home Entertainment Hindi

Working Christmas for Ranbir Kapoor to wrap up Shamshera shoot

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a big-budget action adventure dacoit film set in the Indian heartland.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Ranbir Kapoor (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are giving Christmas holidays a miss in order to wrap up the first schedule of Shamshera in time. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is a big-budget action adventure dacoit film set in the Indian heartland. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in an important role. 

A source close to the film revealed, “No Christmas holiday for Ranbir and the cast and crew of Shamshera. Karan (Malhotra) and the entire crew have found a shooting rhythm and are working at a great pace to finish the schedule as planned.

A gigantic set that has been created for the film will also need to be altered for the second schedule, so the entire crew is working on a tight deadline to wrap the shoot and then start construction for the second schedule. Ranbir and Vaani are the two primary cast members who would not get a Christmas break.” 

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju where he essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt. In Shamshera, the two actors are expected to battle each other in epic action scenes. The makers of the film are planning to wrap up shoot by mid-2019. The release date of Shamshera is locked as July 31, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Vaani Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp