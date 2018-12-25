Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Accidental Prime Minister’ to be released in multiple languages: Gatte

The Accidental Prime Minister was originally shot in English and Hindi but the makers then decided to simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu, Gatte said.

Published: 25th December 2018

Anupam Kher, Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher as Dr. Manmohan Singh. (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By Express News Service

Director Vijay Ratnakar Gatte says his film The Accidental Prime Minister, which hits the screens in January 2019, will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages as they want to reach a wider audience. The film, starring Anupam Kher in the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is based on Indian policy analyst Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name.

Baru was PM Manmohan Singh’s media advisor from May 2004 to August 2008. The book alleges that Singh was not entirely in control of his Cabinet, or even the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Instead, significant power was wielded by the Congress party’s president Sonia Gandhi, to whom Singh was completely “subservient”. 

The Accidental Prime Minister was originally shot in English and Hindi but the makers then decided to simultaneously release in Tamil and Telugu, Gatte said. “Since the film is a story of the prime minister’s office and belongs to the whole country, we want it to reach as far as possible and not just restrict it to the Hindi audience,” Gatte said in a statement. 

Principle photography for the film begun on March 31, 2018, in  London. The London-based shooting schedule concluded on April 21, 2018. In India, most of the shoot occurred in New Delhi which wrapped up on July 4, 2018. 

The first look of the film was released on June 6, 2017, through Anupam Kher’s official Twitter handle. 
The film, which is produced by Bloom Arts, Sunil Bohra and Dhawal Gada, will be released in about 3,000 screens across India. 
 

