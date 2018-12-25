Home Entertainment Hindi

Didn't write script for Anil Kapoor, but he was perfect choice: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra first works on the script and then hunts for actors for the particular roles in his films.

Published: 25th December 2018 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After working with actor Anil Kapoor in hit films such as '1942: A Love Story' and 'Parinda', filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who has worked with him again in the upcoming movie 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', seems to be in awe of him as he finds Anil as the perfect choice for the film.

For Chopra, however, the script matters more than the cast. He first works on the script and then hunts for actors for the particular roles in his films.

During the teaser launch of 'Ek Ladki...' here on Monday, Chopra, who is producing the film, said: "I did not write a story for Anil Kapoor, but he was a perfect choice. That is why I cast him. When I wrote '1942: A Love Story' or 'Parinda' I wrote the story first and then cast Anil because he was the right choice for the character that he played."

ALSO READ: Netflix great for Indian talent to show capability to world, says Anil Kapoor

"My intention was not to write a story that revolves around the star Anil Kapoor. So, all the so-called stars must realise that the script comes first and then the star.

"Today, I am confident because we have worked on the story and then cast a fine actor like Anil, who with his acting skill took the story to the next level," said the National Award-winning director.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' also features actors Raj Kummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor respects the work he gets, says Salman Khan

Has good script overpowered the star-power?

Chopra said: "Look, there is no fight between the script and the star. The fact is, it works when it is a perfect marriage of the two. It is never, one or the other. It is the togetherness of story and star."

The film is scheduled to release on February 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Anil Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp