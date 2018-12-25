Seven Classic Mohammed Rafi songs to celebrate his 94th birth anniversary

Amrutha Kuber By

Express News Service

Music, they say, transcends all boundaries. I heard Rafi saab’s (as he is fondly remembered by fans) voice wafting from my father’s radio when I was 10 or 11 - when I could barely comprehend the words - and loved what I heard. From his soulful and passionate rendition of Chaudavin Ka Chand to the peppy Bar Bar Dekho, Rafi was renowned for his range and ability to mould his voice to the actors he sang for.



It would indeed be hard to imagine how the actors wooed the heroines without Rafi’s timeless voice!

Born on 24th December in Majitha, Amritsar district of Punjab, Rafi learnt Hindustani classical music from the renowned Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, Pandit Jiwan Lal Mattoo and Firoze Nizami when he was only 7 and made his playback singing debut at 13 in the duet "Soniye Nee, Heeriye Nee" with Zeenat Begum.

He lent his voice for scores of Bollywood actors - Shammi Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar and Shashi Kapoor among numerous others - and has sung more than 5000 songs. He was awarded six Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award in his illustrious career. Besides Hindi, he also sang in Bengali, Konkani, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Sindhi, Telugu, Kannada, etc.

As we celebrate his 94th birth anniversary, here are a few of his timeless classics:

1 - Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho (1960)

The title track from Mohammed Sadiq’s Chaudavin Ka Chand (1960), the song is a beautiful expression of love in Hindi film music where the hero compares the beauty of his love to the full moon. Rafi’s rendition earned him his first Filmfare Award, 15 years after his Bollywood debut.

2 - Tere Mere Sapne (1965)

Considered one of his finest ballads, Tere Mere Sapne from Dev Anand’s Guide is a romantic number where the hero gently reassures the heroine that all will be well.

3 - Khoya Khoya Chand Khula Aasman (1960)

A breezy number from Kala Bazar, starring Dev Anand and with music by S D Burman, the song was shot in Ooty and is Dev’s ode to the one he loves and chronicles the crossroads at which they stand as a couple.

4 - Kya Hua Tera Vaada (1977)

The iconic song that also spawned numerous covers is famous for the emotion it carries - rendered effortlessly by Rafi in the film Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, with music scored by R.D. Burman.

5 - Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye (1969)

The list will be incomplete without the foot-tapping Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Huye from the movie Prince starring Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala where Rafi saab’s voice beautifully complements Shammi Kapoor’s antics.

6 - Deewana Hua Badal (1964)

This charming duet sung by Rafi and Asha Bhonsle is known for its gently uplifting melodies and for being a classic Bollywood romantic number. Rafi’s voice is heard against the backdrop of scenic Kashmir in this romantic number from the movie Kashmir Ki Kali starring Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore.

7 - Hai Agar Dushman (1977)

Listen to Rafi’s rendition of this famous qawwali number from the movie Hum Kisise Kum Nahin (1977).

