Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor made sure that I was comfortable on set: Teena Singh

Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' is a remake of the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy', featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

Published: 25th December 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Teena Singh

Bollywood actress Teena Singh (Photo | Teena Singh Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Teena Singh has finished shooting for her next film, "Kabir Singh", with Shahid Kapoor. She says she had a good time working with the actor.

The film is a remake of the Telugu film "Arjun Reddy", featuring Vijay Deverakonda. "Kabir Singh" is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original version as well.

ALSO READ: I dislike people who stereotype women, says Teena Singh

"I had such a good time working with Shahid. Sandeep Sir had shown me the original, but gave me the freedom to make it my own. Shahid is such a gentleman. He made sure that I was comfortable on set since I'm new to the film industry," Teena said in a statement.

The film is being co-produced by Cine1 Studios.

"This is my second association with them. I did a special appearance in the AltBalaji show 'Broken But Beautiful' that Cine1 had produced earlier this year," she said.

The "Sense8" actress is also doing a mythological film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shahid kapoor Teena Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp