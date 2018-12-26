Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Thackeray' trailer: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer unfolds the political leader's real story

Dressed in the late politician's signature saffron shawl, white kurta-pyjama, and rudraksha mala, around his neck and wrist, Siddiqui looks convincing as Thackeray.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray

A still from Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray', based on the life of Shiv Sena's founder Bal Thackeray, is out and it is as impactful as the political leader himself.

Everything, from the powerful background music to catchy dialogues, screams courage, grit and energy.

Dressed in the late politician's signature saffron shawl, white kurta-pyjama, and rudraksha mala, around his neck and wrist, Siddiqui looks convincing as Thackeray.

Directed by Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of India.

The film also features Amrita Rao as Meena Tai Thackeray.

While the trailer looks promising, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised objections to the film.

According to the makers of the movie, CBFC has raised objections on four dialogues and two scenes and have asked them to make necessary changes. The makers also stated that they are trying to solve the issue with CBFC, according to the law and are hopeful that it will soon be sorted out.

'Thackeray' is slated to release on January 23, 2019, which is also the birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder. The biographical drama is helmed by Abhijit Panse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thackeray trailer Bal Thackeray film Thackeray film Thackeray film trailer Thackeray movie trailer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp