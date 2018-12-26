WATCH 'Thackeray' trailer: This Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer unfolds the political leader's real story

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray', based on the life of Shiv Sena's founder Bal Thackeray, is out and it is as impactful as the political leader himself.

Everything, from the powerful background music to catchy dialogues, screams courage, grit and energy.

Dressed in the late politician's signature saffron shawl, white kurta-pyjama, and rudraksha mala, around his neck and wrist, Siddiqui looks convincing as Thackeray.

Directed by Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of India.

The film also features Amrita Rao as Meena Tai Thackeray.

While the trailer looks promising, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised objections to the film.

According to the makers of the movie, CBFC has raised objections on four dialogues and two scenes and have asked them to make necessary changes. The makers also stated that they are trying to solve the issue with CBFC, according to the law and are hopeful that it will soon be sorted out.

'Thackeray' is slated to release on January 23, 2019, which is also the birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder. The biographical drama is helmed by Abhijit Panse.