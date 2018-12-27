Home Entertainment Hindi

Sena worker says no other film will be allowed to release with 'Thackeray'

Bala Lokare, secretary of Chitrapat Sena, a Sena-affiliated film workers' union, said in a social media post that the party will not allow any other film to release on January 25.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray

A still from Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Thackeray'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local Shiv Sena leader said Thursday that no other film will be allowed to clash with the biopic of Sena founder Bal Thackeray, set to release next month.

The party, however, distanced itself from the threat.

Bala Lokare, secretary of Chitrapat Sena, a Sena-affiliated film workers' union, said in a social media post that the party will not allow any other film to release on January 25.

If anyone tried to release a film on that day, he will get a reply in "the Sena's style", he said.

The biopic "Thackeray", produced by Sena MP Sanjay Raut and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is slated for release on January 25.

Raut clarified that Lokare was not articulating the party's position.

"This was the Shiv Sainik's (Sena worker's) personal stand. This stand has not been adopted by the party," Raut said.

The film's trailer was launched Wednesday.

According to media reports, the Central Board of Film Certification has taken exception to certain scenes in the film referring to Babri Masjid and the south Indian community in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thackeray Shiv Sena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp