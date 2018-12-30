Magician Javed Khan wins 'India's Got Talent Season 8'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: All good things come to an end and so the curtains fall on Colors' flagship reality show 'India's Got Talent'.

After 12 weeks of intense competition, heart-wrenching stories and jaw-dropping performances, the show found its winner in close-up magician Javed Khan as he walked away with the coveted trophy, a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and a Maruti Suzuki Arena car.

Giving him a tough competition were the '100 Live Experience Band' who were crowned as the first runner-up.

Exceptional performances by the winners and the finalists dance troupe Crazy Hoppers, aerial act specialist Almas Khan and gymnasts Rahul and Mukesh left an everlasting mark/impression on the audience proving that indeed 'Woh Talent Hi Kya Jo Kisi Ke Kaam Na Aaye'.

Hailing from Rajasthan, Javed Khan proved that magic is about believing in yourself, if you can do that, you can make anything happen and it reflected in all his performances.

Though his family and closed ones were never supportive of his dream of becoming a magician and often rebuffed it as black magic, Javed never gave into societal pressures and always believed in his art.

Turning his distraction into his passion, he introduced the world to a never-seen-before close up magic and shined his way winning millions of hearts.

He always put his talent before everything else and even quit his job to hone the skills of wizardry.

As he looks back on his journey, Javed reckons that after his win the world will not only accept his talent but also see him through a different lens.

Excited about his victory, Javed Khan said, "Though I am a magician, I feel that a dream doesn't become a reality with magic, but it takes a lot of courage, determination and hard work. I came on India's Got Talent with a blank slate, with just a purpose to entertain the audience with my talent.

"But this entire journey has not only been rewarding but it has changed my life and the perception about me and my art forever," Javed said.

The stamp of a prestigious show like 'India's Got Talent' is the testimony to the fact that performing magic can also be a respectful skillset.

I am excited for my journey ahead and I would like to thank Colors and Fremantle India for giving me this wonderful opportunity," he said.

Nina Elavia Jaipiura, Head - Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, said, "Colors has always provided diverse content offering catering to the varied content choices of our discerning audiences.

"Over the years the channel has always been ahead of the curve on providing socially relevant and transformational content that has inspired many.

India's Got Talent is one of such shows that has been widely appreciated for its inclusivity and showcase of talent from the heartland of India. This year as well the show has continued to resonate with our audiences and created new benchmarks in talent participation and viewership," Nina said.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment Colors, added, "India's Got Talent season 8 has been a tremendous journey as various talent from across the country came to perform with dreams and hopes. This season witnessed some spectacular and extraordinaire talent like the 100 Live experience band, crazy hoppers, Almas Khan and many more which was a sheer joy to watch. It's been a fruitful and a long association with the show."

Celebrating a successful season, judge Karan Johar said, "India's Got Talent has set new benchmarks every year and this season was no different. We saw an array of extraordinary performances that made the judgement call a tough one for us but as they say may the best man win and Javed is truly a deserving one."

He not only bowled us over with his 'magical spell' but also gave talent a whole new meaning.

Signing off I would like to say toodles! Kirron Kher said, "Calling this season of India's Got Talent spectacular would be an understatement as it displayed so many acts and performances that I had never seen before in my entire stint on the show. Every contestant brought in a unique skill and left us in awe of them. I would like to congratulate Javed on his win and wish him well for his future."

Malaika Arora added, "The 8th season of India's Got Talent has been 'wow' to say the least. I thoroughly enjoyed watching some awe-inspiring acts and the screening process has never been so difficult. Each contestant had a story to tell and they beautifully brought it alive through their acts. Here's wishing well to the winner Javed and I am certain that he is going to do wonders with his 'magical' talent."

Making the grand finale a regal affair, the all-star judges' comprising of filmmaker Karan Johar, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and veteran actor Kirron Kher, host Rithvik Dhanjani along with the finalists performed to an electrifying medley of songs like 'Aankh Mare', 'Gallan Goodiyaan' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy'.

The Top 5 contenders i.e Live 100 experience band, Magician Javed Khan, dance troop Crazy Hoppers, Arial act specialist Almas Khan and gymnast Rahul and Mukesh set the stage on fire for one last time with their power-packed acts.

Taking everybody by surprise were the 'Pallu girls' as they finally revealed their identity on the stage of India's Got Talent while performing to 'Pallu Latke' along with Kirron Kher.

The 'Live 100 experience Band' created magic on stage with their soulful voices as they gave a tribute to the music industry stalwarts leaving the audiences mesmerized and wanting for more.

Close-up magician Javed Khan left Karan Johar mystified with his epic card tricks that got him close to becoming the ultimate winner of 'India's Got Talent'.