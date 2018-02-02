Rajasthan: Jodhpur High Court to preview ‘Padmaavat’ on February 9
JODHPUR: The Jodhpur High Court heard the petition filed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with rejecting the FIR of a case filed against ‘Padmaavat’ in Didwana police station of Nagaur district.
The court has decided to review the film and have set the date of watching the film on February 9 at Judicial Academy auditorium.
The judicial officers will preview the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavat’ and decide whether anybody's religious feelings are hurt by the film or not.