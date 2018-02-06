MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha, who will be seen playing the role of Paro in the forthcoming film "Daas Dev", says she took references from watching rallies and debates to see how women politicians behave.

"The role of Paro I play in 'Daas Dev' is unlike the previous versions of the film and its adaptations. This time around, she is strong and level headed. And I play a politician, so I took references from watching these rallies and debates to see how women politicians behave, the nuances of their poise, their speeches and other things," Richa said in a statement.

Richa as Paro | Facebook

Richa, who will be playing a strong and tough aspiring politician's role, said that observing them helped a lot to build her character.

"Daas Dev" is a love saga set amidst a political background and directed by Sudhir Mishra, which is a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel "Devdas".

The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhatt as Dev.

