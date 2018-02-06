NEW DELHI: The first trailer of ‘Sajjan Singh Rangroot’, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has come out.

In the poster, the ‘Udta Punjab’ star can be seen sporting a heavily bearded look and a turban. He is donned in an army uniform and holds a war rifle in some of the scenes.

WATCH

The period movie is set against the backdrop of the World War I. It is based on the stories of Sikh regiments that went to the frontlines during the War.

Directed by Pankaj Batra, the movie is set to hit the theaters on March 23.