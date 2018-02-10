MUMBAI: DJ Chetas says working with Pakistani star Atif Aslam and Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia for his debut single was an amazing experience.

"Jab koi baat", originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam for filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 romantic thriller film "Jurm", has been reprised by the popular DJ and music producer Chetas.

The new version of the song, which has retained the retro vibe and infused an element of contemporary by adding a dash of EDM, features Atif and Shirley.

"I am extremely excited for my debut single and I couldn't have asked for a better team to put this together. Working with Atif and Shirley has been amazing and you can expect new music on a monthly basis hereon," DJ Chetas said in a statement to IANS.

The video was shot in Thailand with the trio of DJ Chetas, Atif and Shirley actually gate crashing an Indian wedding in Hua Hin.

The thought occurred to DJ Chetas when Dutch DJ-record producer Hardwell surprised him at his wedding in 2015 and the pure joy of seeing an artiste he idolises made him want to share the same excitement with his fans too.

Shirley said: "It was always my childhood dream to work alongside Atif Aslam, and thanks to DJ Chetas, it has now come true. I hope our song takes you back down memory lane in the most magical way."