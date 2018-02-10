MUMBAI: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta drama film "Omerta", starring Rajkummar Rao, has been locked for release on April 20.

The release date was announced by the producers via a statement on Saturday.

"Omerta" is based on the real life story of British terrorist of Pakistani descent Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.

Rajkummar, who sports a bespectacled and heavily bearded look in the film, had earlier described the movie as: "It shows you the dark reality of a dangerous world."

"Omerta" marks the return of the formidable actor-director team of Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar, who have worked together in films like "Aligarh", "CityLights" and "Shahid".

The film has won several accolades and was featured at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

It is produced by Nahid Khan and presented by Swiss Entertainment.