MUMBAI: The first Mumbai schedule for the upcoming film "Badhaai Ho" has been wrapped up.



Sharing the news on Twitter, the film's director Amit Sharma on Sunday said that the next schedule will be shot in the capital.

"'Badhaai Ho' first schedule wrapped. On the way to Delhi now. Shooting starts from February 16. Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra," Sharma tweeted.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

This will be the second time Ayushmann has collaborated with Junglee Pictures after the 2017 film "Bareilly Ki Barfi".

#BadhaaiHo 1st schedule wrapped ... On the way to Delhi now... Shooting starts from 16th Feb. @ayushmannk @sanyamalhotra07 @JungleePictures @ChromePictures @hemantchrome @Sen_Aleya pic.twitter.com/3aDVRpztif

— Amit Sharma (@CinemaPuraDesi) February 11, 2018