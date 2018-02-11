MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan says 'Misaal Mumbai', an initiative by artist Rouble Nagi, who has painted over 285 slum houses, is great.



Sharing the video on Twitter, Aamir wrote: "Hey guys, came across this great initiative, nice misaal (example) for all of us."



The video shows how Nagi has done the work with the help artists, locals and residents. He has also trained some of the younger volunteers from art colleges in painting workshops, and has ended up employing 25 students to finish the project in less than two months.



The aim of 'Misaal Mumbai' is to improve the quality of life for poor people living in slums, by providing more hygienic living conditions, beautifying their homes, along with repairs, waterproofing roofs and improved sanitation.



On the work front, Aamir is currently busy with "Thugs Of Hindostan", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

