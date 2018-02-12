NEW DELHI: Telecom services provider Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has tied up with streaming platform Hotstar to bring digital content to its customers.



"This will further expand Airtel TV app's wide range of offerings and expand the footprint for Hotstar's content across Airtel's large mobile customer base," the telecom service provider said in a statement.



According to the company, all content on Airtel TV app will be free for its prepaid and postpaid customers on a promotional basis till June 2018.



Sameer Batra, CEO-Wynk, Airtel said that Hotstar's "rich content library will add immense value to our content play and add to the user experience."



The statement added that the Hotstar catalogue available to Airtel TV users will include shows from channels across multiple genres, popular movies and shows in Hindi and regional languages, along with access to sports content and live matches.

