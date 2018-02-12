MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has jetted off to Bulgaria to prep for her upcoming film "Brahmastra".



Alia on Sunday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself and captioned it: "Bulgaria Calling. 'Brahmastra'."



She later shared a view of the snow in Sofia, Bulgaria, from the aircraft and wrote: "Winter is here."



The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled "Brahmastra" is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.



This will be the first time that Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia will be joining hands for a project.



The trilogy's first part will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

