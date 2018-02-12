The film PadMan is based on the life of Tamil Nadu activist Arunachalam Muruganantham.(Photo | Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar’s ‘PadMan’ that deals with menstruation and sanitary hygiene has earned a total of Rs. 40.05 cr. in its opening weekend at the domestic box-office.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer did well in the first weekend following word-of-mouth publicity.

He took to Twitter to share the collection as he wrote, “#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.68 cr, Sun 16.11 cr. Total: Rs. 40.05 cr. India biz.”

In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star has stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.