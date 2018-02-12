MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for her next film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu". She is excited to start the new journey.

"Day 1 on 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' excited to start this new journey! See you on set Shahid Kapoor! Wish me luck guys!" Shraddha tweeted on Monday morning.

Shahid has already started shooting for the film.

To be shot in Uttarakhand, the film is a social comedy-drama, also features actress Yami Gautam, who will be seen playing the role of a lawyer.

The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, who helmed the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".