Ravi Kishan to make his digital debut
By IANS | Published: 13th February 2018 03:19 PM |
Last Updated: 13th February 2018 03:19 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Actor Ravi Kishan is set to make his digital debut with a crime-based web series, which is a project by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.
The digital platform has signed up Ravi for its show tentatively titled "The Family".
"Very excited to debut in a web series and what better association than ALTBalaji. The concept is different and not explored much. This is also the first time that I am collaborating with (producer) Ekta Kapoor and I am very excited about it," Ravi said in a statement.
After Vivek Oberoi, ALTBalaji brings Ravi Kishan on board for its next crime-based web series https://t.co/vST2uMzMH2 #news #Entertainment pic.twitter.com/mMvrLMbadW— Indian 24 News (@indian24news) February 13, 2018
Actor Vivek Oberoi is also a part of the project.
Vivek tweeted on Tuesday: "Welcome bro Ravi Kishan to ‘The Family'. Looking forward to working together!"